Timofey Mozgov has 20 points in Nuggets' 114-101 exhibition win over Thunder

Timofey Mozgov scored 20 points, Ty Lawson had 12 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-101 in an exhibition game on Wednesday night.

Mozgov made all eight of his shots from the field. He added eight rebounds and three blocks, including a first-quarter stuff of Kevin Durant that momentarily left the Thunder star sprawled on the floor.

Durant had 11 points in 12 minutes, swishing his only 3-point attempt.

Steven Adams scored a team-high 15 points for the Thunder before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Rookie Mitch McGary, a first-round pick out of Michigan, had 14 points.