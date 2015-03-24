Timberwolves take care of Bucks

Minneapolis, MN (SportsNetwork.com) - Kevin Love poured in 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists to lead Minnesota to a 112-101 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Kevin Martin scored 26 and J.J. Barea netted 19 points for the Timberwolves, who have won five of their last seven. Nikola Pekovic added 14 points and eight boards and Ricky Rubio tallied 11 points and 10 assists.

Brandon Knight had 21 points, Nate Wolters added 14 and Jeff Adrien scored 12 for the Bucks, who have lost four of their last five. Khris Middleton and Ramon Sessions put through 11 apiece in defeat.

After trailing by as many as 11 in the first half Minnesota used a 20-8 run three minutes into the second half and led 81-76 with 2:47 left in the third. The Bucks pulled back within two, 86-84, heading into the final frame.

The T'Wolves took complete control as they opened the fourth quarter with a 19-4 tear. Minnesota staked themselves a 17-point lead, 105-88, with 5:07 left on the clock. Milwaukee trailed by double-digits through the final seven minutes of play.

"We had some bad shot selection in the fourth quarter, and on the road those are as good as a turnover," Milwaukee head coach Larry Drew said.

The Bucks started the game with the hot hand and knocked down 15-of-21 from the floor in the first quarter. The Bucks led 33-28 heading into the second quarter.

"We were too soft. They made shots, but we let them go wherever they wanted to go," Minnesota head coach Rick Adelman said of the slow start.

The T'Wolves knotted the game at 40 apiece with 7:14 left in the first half. There were two more ties and four lead changes over the next three-plus minutes before the Bucks ended the half with a 12-6 run. Minnesota trailed 61-55 at halftime.

Game Notes

The Timberwolves have won four straight against Milwaukee ... Milwaukee is 2-23 against the Western Conference ... Minnesota is 10-3 at home against the Eastern Conference this season ... The T'Wolves went 22-for-30 from the foul line, while the Bucks were 18-for-29 from the charity stripe ... Milwaukee faces Atlanta on Thursday ... Minnesota plays Charlotte on Friday.