Tim Couch embraces idea of filling in as Browns quarterback while team deals with COVID

The Cleveland Browns have been hit hard with positive coronavirus tests heading into a pivotal Saturday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum entered COVID-19 protocols this week as 11 starters for the Browns tested positive for the illness. Cleveland activated Nick Mullens, who last started a game for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, and will likely start him against Las Vegas.

Browns fans quickly began to think of other names who could possibly fill in as quarterback in an emergency as the situation appeared dire. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Tim Couch’s name was thrown out there, and he appeared to be excited about the idea.

The retired NFL quarterback said he could hand the ball off to Nick Chubb the entire time.

"I’m ready. Let’s do this. I can hand off to Chubb and throw [screens] all game haha," he tweeted.

Couch is 44, the same age as Tom Brady, and came into the league one year before the New England Patriots selected the future stud quarterback with the No. 199 pick of the 2000 Draft.

Couch played for the Browns from 1999 to 2003 but retired after trying to latch onto different teams. He was the first Browns quarterback to lead the team to the playoffs since their return to the NFL.

He finished his career with 11,131 passing yards and 64 touchdown passes.

In his post-NFL career, he’s done some broadcasting for various networks and has stayed in great shape. He posts the occasional thirst trap on Instagram from time to time.