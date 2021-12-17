Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Tim Couch embraces idea of filling in as Browns quarterback while team deals with COVID

Couch has been out of the league since 2003

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Cleveland Browns have been hit hard with positive coronavirus tests heading into a pivotal Saturday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum entered COVID-19 protocols this week as 11 starters for the Browns tested positive for the illness. Cleveland activated Nick Mullens, who last started a game for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, and will likely start him against Las Vegas.

Quarterback Tim Couch of the Cleveland Browns stands on the field during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13, 2002, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-3.

Browns fans quickly began to think of other names who could possibly fill in as quarterback in an emergency as the situation appeared dire. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Tim Couch’s name was thrown out there, and he appeared to be excited about the idea.

The retired NFL quarterback said he could hand the ball off to Nick Chubb the entire time.

"I’m ready. Let’s do this. I can hand off to Chubb and throw [screens] all game haha," he tweeted.

Couch is 44, the same age as Tom Brady, and came into the league one year before the New England Patriots selected the future stud quarterback with the No. 199 pick of the 2000 Draft.

Quarterback Tim Couch of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sept. 29, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Couch played for the Browns from 1999 to 2003 but retired after trying to latch onto different teams. He was the first Browns quarterback to lead the team to the playoffs since their return to the NFL.

Quarterback Tim Couch of the Cleveland Browns rolls to his right during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13, 2002, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-3.

He finished his career with 11,131 passing yards and 64 touchdown passes.

In his post-NFL career, he’s done some broadcasting for various networks and has stayed in great shape. He posts the occasional thirst trap on Instagram from time to time.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com