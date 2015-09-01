Tigers recall pitcher Kyle Ryan, catcher Bryan Holaday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Detroit Tigers recalled left-hander Kyle Ryan and catcher Bryan Holaday from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

This will be Ryan's fourth stint with the Tigers this season. He went 1-2 with a 5.94 ERA in 10 games, including five starts, with Detroit. He was 4-0 with a 1.24 ERA in August with Toledo.

Holaday hit .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs in 49 games with the Mud Hens. This is his second stint with the Tigers. Holaday has hit .271 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 16 games this year with Detroit.