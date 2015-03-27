Tigers' Martinez doesn't need second surgery

The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday that designated hitter Victor Martinez does not need a second surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Martinez, who suffered a torn ACL during his offseason conditioning, had microfracture surgery in January. He was supposed to have another surgery last week.

But after being assessed by Dr. Richard Steadman on April 4, it was determined that Martinez would not need to undergo a second surgery.

Martinez will continue physical therapy until undergoing an MRI in July to determine if he can return late in the season.

Martinez batted .330 with 40 doubles, 12 home runs and 103 runs batted last season, his first with the Tigers. He spent most of the 2011 campaign as the club's designated hitter.