Detroit Tigers

Tigers broadcaster draws criticism over odd 'nothing sexier' remark

Shepard was on the call for the Tigers' win over the Cleveland Guaridans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Detroit Tigers haven’t been an exciting team in the dog days of summer in quite some time and a comment made by one of the team’s broadcasters on Sunday underscored that notion.

Matt Shepard was in the booth for the Tigers’ series finale against the Cleveland Guardians when the cameras pointed to a bachelorette party taking place at Progressive Field. Shepard was reading about a promotion for the team’s upcoming game against the Houston Astros as the cameras stayed on the woman.

Matt Shepard in 2019

Matt Shepard speaks during the Tigers Winter Caravan at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press)

"She’s about to get married, right?" Shepard said as the cameras turned back to the action on the field in the fourth inning. "That’s why she’s got that outfit on? She’s at a baseball game, good for her. It’s part of her little trip with the girls I suppose.

"Nothing sexier than a girl drinking a Leinenkugel."

The booth had a good chuckle after the remark was made.

Kerry Carpenter misses the ball

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter drops a double hit by Guardians' Steven Kwan, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

"They’re out having fun, that’s all that matters right?"

The Tigers won the game 4-1 and ended up tying the series two games apiece with the Guardians. However, the awkward comment appeared to draw some attention on social media.

Shepard has been with Bally Sports Detroit since 2019. He won the Ty Tyson Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting in Detroit in 2018.

Eduardo Rodriguez vs Guardians

Detroit Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez delivers a pitch against the Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Aug. 20, 2023. (David Richard-USA Today Sports)

Detroit picked up its 57th win of the year against Cleveland. But back at home on Monday, fell to the Chicago Cubs 7-6.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.