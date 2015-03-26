Tigers activate Guillen

The Detroit Tigers have recalled second baseman A Toledo day disabled list.

Guillen had been sidelined since August 13 with a sore left wrist.

Entering Thursday's action, Guillen was batting just .207 in 22 games this year with two home runs and 11 runs batted in. He missed a majority of the season also recovering from knee surgery performed last year.

The Tigers recalled pitcher Jacob Turner, second baseman Will Rhymes and outfielder Andy Dirks from Toledo.

Detroit also purchased the contract of pitcher Luis Marte from Double-A Erie. He saw action in 23 games (one start) with the SeaWolves, compiling a 3-0 record and 1.70 ERA.