Tiger Woods beats some of golf's bests at Hero Shot competition

Tiger Woods scored a unique, trick-shot victory at an event before the Hero Challenge in the Bahamas on Monday.

Woods, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau participated in the Hero Shot competition, according to Golf Digest. Each golfer had to rack up points hitting targets from a tee box onto a makeshift green about 130 yards away.

Each golfer had six balls to get as many points as possible. The rings were marked100 and 200 points while the bullseye was worth 500 points. The sixth ball was worth double points, according to Golf Digest.

Woods and Spieth would advance to the final stage of the competition. The two golfers were tied with Woods’ final ball coming up.

The reigning Masters champion hit the bullseye for the win. And even though it was a meaningless competition, Woods made it clear that he felt good about his swing.

“It’s a big week and a big day,” Woods said, according to Golf Digest.

Woods, who picked up his 82nd PGA Tour victory earlier in the year, joked on Instagram whether the Hero Shot counted as No. 83.

His career PGA Tour victory mark is tied for the most in tour history.