Tiger Woods reveals why daughter Sam has 'negative connotation' to golf

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, Charlie, is working toward having a career like his father’s. But the same can’t be said for the legendary golfer’s daughter.

During an interview on "Today," Woods revealed that his daughter, Sam, has no interest in the game, and in fact, she has a "negative connotation" to the sport.

"She has, I think, a negative connotation to the game because at that time, when she was growing up, golf took Daddy away from her," Woods said Wednesday.

"I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I’d be gone for weeks, and there’s a negative connotation to it."

Sam recently caddied for her father and brother at the PNC Championship in December, but Woods revealed that quality time with his daughter usually never involves golf.

"We developed our own relationship, our own rapport that’s outside of golf that we do things that doesn't involve golf. Meanwhile, my son and I, we do everything golf-related. It’s just very different."

Woods and his son competed at the PNC Championship for the fourth year in a row.

Charlie made a push in a U.S. Open local qualifying event last week but failed to advance after shooting a 9-over 81 at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Despite having the best coach available, Woods revealed that his son doesn’t always take his advice.

"He’s 15 years old. It’s what happens, it’s what teenagers go through. They’re trying to find their own place in the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.