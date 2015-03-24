Tiger Woods rallies for a 74 at Congressional in his return to PGA Tour after back surgery

Congressional gave Tiger Woods a rude welcome back to the PGA Tour on Thursday.

In his first competition since back surgery a week before the Masters, Woods made seven bogeys in his opening 12 holes. He made three birdies from short range the rest of the way for a 3-over 74 at the Quicken Loans National.

At least he still has his health. Woods said his back felt fine.

The real pain was Congressional, which played tougher than it did for the U.S. Open three years ago. The rough was punishing, making it difficult for even the powerful players to get onto the green.

Woods was part of a marquee group that didn't give a big gallery much reason to cheer. Jason Day had a 73 while Jordan Spieth had a 74.