Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue care

Tiger Woods, the golf legend involved in a serious car crash earlier this week, was moved to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday to continue "orthopedic care and recovery."

Woods had been receiving care at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He suffered extensive damage to his right leg in a rollover crash on Tuesday on the border of the communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim chief executive of Harbor-UCLA, outlined Woods’ "significant injuries to his right lower extremity" in a statement that was posted to the golfer’s Twitter account Wednesday.

A source close to the star athlete’s camp told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Woods "doesn’t want his career to end like this." The source also told the magazine that Woods would pursue returning to the course if it is at all possible once he recovers.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report