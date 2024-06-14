Tiger Woods misses cut at US Open as struggles in majors continue

Tiger Woods will not play this weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.

The 15-time major winner missed the cut at the U.S. Open after going 7-over in his two rounds.

It’s the first time since 2015 Woods has missed consecutive major cuts. He missed the final three cuts that year after finishing in a tie for 17th at The Masters.

After finishing 60th at the Masters in April, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.

Since winning the green jacket in 2019, he has finished outside the top 20 in every major he’s played in (13 straight). It’s his longest such streak since failing to finish inside the top 20 in the first six majors of his career in 1995 and 1996.

From 1997 to 2012, he never finished outside the top 20 in three consecutive majors, and he failed to do so in back-to-back majors just four times.

In nine majors between the 2013 PGA Championship and the 2018 U.S. Open, his best finish was the 17th-place tie at Augusta. He then rattled off finishes of sixth place at the Open Championship, second at the PGA Championship and then his 15th at The Masters.

But it's been a rough go outside that run. In his last 25 majors, he has four top 20 finishes.

Woods birdied his first hole of the tournament but bogeyed half of his final 12 holes Thursday en route to a 4-over 74.

He briefly got inside the cut-line after a birdie on the par-4 fourth Friday, but that was short-lived, and he shot a 73.

The 48-year-old has struggled to compete at a high level since he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in 2021.

Woods hasn’t made the cut at the U.S. Open since 2019. He did not participate from 2021 to 2023 and missed the cut in 2020. His best finish at the tournament since a fourth-place tie in 2010 was finishing tied for 21st in 2012 and 2019. He missed five cuts in that span.

This was the third time Woods had competed at Pinehurst No. 2. He finished tied for third in the 1999 U.S. Open and second in 2005 to Michael Campbell. Woods missed the 2014 tournament when it was at the famous course.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.