Tiger Woods remains in Masters field until he says otherwise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just days before Masters week, Tiger Woods remains in the field.

Although it’s hard to imagine Woods returning to business as usual given the severity of his one-car crash back in February 2021 — which nearly caused him to have his right leg amputated —the New York Post reports Woods is likely to remain until he says he’s not.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of Friday, Woods was still listed in the official field to play at Augusta National.

OutKick’s Nick Geddes reported last week that Woods will exhaust every effort to tee off at Augusta National on April 7.

The Masters doesn’t require a Friday afternoon deadline for a qualified participant to commit, so while many waited to hear something definitive from the golfer, Woods didn’t need to announce his intentions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 15-time major champion and five-time Masters champion was seen practicing and walking the course at Medalist Golf Club last weekend, fueling speculation that a return could be near.

The Post reports that Woods appears to have made amazing strides physically in the quiet of his own workouts at home in Florida, and his trip to Augusta for a practice round on Tuesday included seeing how he handled the 18-hole walk.