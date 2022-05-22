Tiger Woods congratulates Justin Thomas on PGA Championship win: 'Once he got his shot he didn’t look back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods congratulated Justin Thomas on the golfer’s PGA Championship victory over Will Zalatoris on Sunday night.

Thomas fought to get into position of forcing a playoff and after Mito Pereira collapsed on the 18th hole, he was put into the playoff against Zalatoris at Southern Hills. Thomas had two birdies and saved par in the three-hole format and was holding the Wanamaker Trophy at the end of the day.

"Big congrats to @JustinThomas34! He kept himself in this championship until the very end and once he got his shot he didn’t look back. Thanks to Tulsa and the @PGAChampionship for a great week," Woods wrote.

Woods and Thomas developed a friendship over the last few years and the two kept in touch while Woods recovered from the devastating leg injury he suffered in a 2021 car crash.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: MITO PEREIRA ADDRESSES COLLAPSE ON 18TH HOLE

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round. He recorded a 79 in Saturday's third round which was his worst score ever in a PGA championship. He recorded seven bogeys and one double bogey during the round with the only bright spot being a birdie on the 15th hole.

In the three-round playoff format, Thomas finished with two birdies and a par for his second PGA Championship victory.

Thomas and Zalatoris both stayed within range of the leader Mito Pereira all day and capitalized when Pereira had a tough go at the 18th hole. Pereira failed to keep the lead and missed out on a chance to win the tournament in the playoff.

Thomas and Zalatoris started the first playoff hole with birdies. On the second hole, Thomas went up one stroke with a birdie on the second playoff hole. Zalatoris saved par.

On the final hole, Thomas and Zalatoris saved par.

Thomas and Zalatoris were 5-under par for the tournament before going into the playoff.