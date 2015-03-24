Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Tiger Woods has new outlook on golf with an eye to an old swing

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 8, 2014 file photo, Tiger Woods winces after tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. The last time Tiger Woods was seen at a golf tournament was at the PGA Championship when he missed the cut. He returns this week at the Hero World Challenge in Windermere, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (The Associated Press)

  Image 2 of 2
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE - In this Friday Aug. 8, 2014, file photo, Tiger Woods walks up the 18th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. The last time Tiger Woods was seen at a golf tournament was on Friday at the PGA Championship when he missed the cut. He returns this week at the Hero World Challenge in Windemere, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (The Associated Press)

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Tiger Woods is returning to golf with a new teacher and an old swing.

Woods is playing in his Hero World Challenge, which starts Thursday in his old neighborhood of Isleworth. It will be his first competition since he missed the cut on Aug. 9 at the PGA Championship. He wanted to make sure his body was stronger.

Woods said Tuesday the extended time off allowed him to think of where he wants his game to go. He said he would be going back to a form of the swing he had as an amateur. He describes the swing change as "new, but old." He says the motor patterns for this swing are still familiar. Woods says what he needs now is to test it in competition.