Tiger Woods has new outlook on golf with an eye to an old swing

Tiger Woods is returning to golf with a new teacher and an old swing.

Woods is playing in his Hero World Challenge, which starts Thursday in his old neighborhood of Isleworth. It will be his first competition since he missed the cut on Aug. 9 at the PGA Championship. He wanted to make sure his body was stronger.

Woods said Tuesday the extended time off allowed him to think of where he wants his game to go. He said he would be going back to a form of the swing he had as an amateur. He describes the swing change as "new, but old." He says the motor patterns for this swing are still familiar. Woods says what he needs now is to test it in competition.