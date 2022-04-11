Tiger Woods congratulates Scottie Scheffler on Masters win: 'It’s been a special run'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods congratulated Scottie Scheffler on his Masters victory Sunday.

Woods, who completed his first major tournament since 2020, tweeted about the young golf pro’s victory. Scheffler narrowly defeated Rory McIlroy to pick up his first major title and green jacket.

"I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that," Woods tweeted. "Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It’s been a special run."

Woods made the cut after the first two rounds and, essentially, the entire world was watching him. The final two rounds weren’t ideal as he shot back-to-back 78s, his highest scores ever at Augusta. He finished 13-over par and toward the bottom of the leader board when his fourth round was over.

It was his first event against high-level competition since he was seriously injured in a February 2021 car crash. Woods was in range of the leaders after the first round, shooting a surprising 71, which put him 1-under par for the course in the first round. He shot a second-round 74. He was just 1-over par going into the third round and he made the cut too, giving fans two extra days to see what he could do.

Jon Rahm, who partnered with Woods for the final round, saw just how much the 46-year-old was struggling on the final day.

"You can just tell that his leg is just not quite up there yet," Rahm said, via TigerWoods.com. "I’ve seen him in the truck. He is limping in the truck. He is limping on the course. Obviously, he is trying very hard to play, but it’s not easy to walk up and down those hills. At the end you can just tell that his leg and his body are just not used to walking this much, right?

"I believe if at home he can walk and get strength up and stamina in that sense, he will be able to be competitive again. This is the hardest walk all year. He will be able to go somewhere where it’s a little easier to walk. It won’t be as long, and I believe he’ll be able to contend."

Woods said afterward he has his sights on The Open Championship in July and wasn’t exactly ruling out playing the PGA Championship in May.

For Scheffler, he’s been on a complete tear since the start of the New Year.

He picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the WM Phoenix Open in February. In March, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He took over the No. 1 golf ranking ahead of the Masters and finished the event with the green jacket.

Scheffler shot 10-under par for the tournament. He hadn’t finished better than tied for 18th in his two appearance before Thursday.