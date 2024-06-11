Tiger Woods believes he has 'the strength' to pull off a surprise victory at US Open

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, arrived at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina this week ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open.

The golf icon played a practice round Tuesday with Max Homa and Australian pro Min Woo Lee. Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie was also present for the practice round.

The last time Woods was on the golf course for a competitive tournament, he was at Valhalla Golf Club for last month's PGA Championship.

Woods ultimately missed the cut. The 48-year-old has struggled to compete at a high level since he suffered serious injuries during a single-car crash in 2021.

Over his past 22 starts in majors, he has failed to make the cut 10 times and has withdrawn on two occasions. Woods did manage to compete in all four rounds of this year's Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. He finished the tournament in 60th place.

Despite the recent string of setbacks, Woods appears to remain confident he can defy the odds and come out victorious at Pinehurst.

"I feel like I have the strength to be able to do it," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "It's just a matter of doing it. This golf course is going to test every single aspect of your game, especially mentally, and just the mental discipline that it takes to play this particular golf course. It's going to take a lot."

Weather conditions in North Carolina will likely play a role throughout the tournament. But Woods said playing in the upper 80s to mid-90s reminds him of the weather he frequently contends with when he is home in Florida.

"It's like home," said Woods. "Hot and humid is what we deal with every single day at home in Florida, so that's nothing new. It's just making sure that I keep hydrated and the mental tax that the heat will bring. It's going to bring it to all of us, not just me. Everyone is going to be tested."

Woods and his partners, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick, are scheduled to tee off at 7:29 a.m. ET Thursday.

