Tiger Woods announces he will not play in tournament he hosts annually

The new golf season is upon us, and already it isn't the best start for Tiger Woods.

The 48-year-old announced Monday he will not be playing in the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts every year, after yet another back surgery in September.

Woods wrote on X, though, that he would fulfill his hosting duties at the Bahamas tournament.

Missing the event won't harm Woods in the standings. The tournament is considered an unofficial event and does not offer FedEx Cup points or prize money.

The 2024 season was a nightmare for Woods. He played in five tournaments, including all four majors, yet made the cut in just two of them. He missed the cut in the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship, while finishing in last at the Masters (not including those who missed the cut or withdrew).

Since the 2022 Masters, Woods has competed in just 10 events. The only non-major he has played in has been the Genesis Invitational, which he hosts at Riviera. He withdrew from that tournament this year.

It's been a tough stretch for Woods, who, in 14 majors since winning the green jacket in 2019, has failed to muster a top 20 finish. It’s his longest such streak since failing to finish in the top 20 in the first six majors of his career in 1995 and 1996. In his last 26 majors, he has four top 20 finishes.

After missing the cut at Royal Troon, it marked the second time Woods had ever missed three consecutive major cuts. In his last 36 majors, he has missed 13 cuts with just six top 10 finishes and another 13 finishes outside the top 20 and two withdrawals.

Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in tour history with 82. His 15 majors rank second behind Jack Nicklaus' 18. Woods turns 49 next month.

