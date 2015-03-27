Tiger to return for Begay charity event

PGA Tour stars Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler will tee it up alongside NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys and Sam Bradford of the St. Louis Rams in the Notah Begay Challenge.

The fourth annual NB3 Challenge will be staged at Turning Stone Resort and Casino's Atunyote (ah-DUNE'-yote) Golf Club on July 5. The format this year is a two-person team, best-ball shootout over 18 holes.

Begay, who also will play, said the rest of the field of eight will be announced before June 1.

The Challenge is the chief fundraiser for Begay's charity, the NB3 Foundation, which has a goal of fighting obesity and diabetes among Native American youth. The event is a collaboration between the resort's owner, the Oneida Indian Nation of New York.