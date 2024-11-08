Ticket demand, prices skyrocket in anticipation of Bronny James' G League debut: report

Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, is expected to be in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform when the Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena Friday night.

But Bronny will likely wear a different uniform Saturday.

The 20-year-old rookie has been assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate, South Bay, ESPN reported. He will make his G League debut Saturday when South Bay takes on Salt Lake City.

The Lakers share a complex with their G League affiliate, and the fan interest Bronny has drawn this season at the NBA level seems likely to carry over to South Bay.

The Los Angeles Times reported that tickets for Saturday's game between the G League affiliates of the Lakers and Utah Jazz sold out.

Fans who remain interested in attending Bronny's first G League game will now likely have to turn to the secondary ticket market. As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest price on ticket marketplace platform Gametime was listed at $180.

While the Lakers selected Bronny in the second round of the NBA Draft in June, it was widely expected the rookie guard would split his time with the Lakers and South Bay.

Last month, first-year Lakers coach JJ Redick said the "plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one." However, Bronny is not expected to travel with South Bay and will likely only play G League games when the team is competing in El Segundo, California.

Bronny made NBA history when he checked into the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener. It was the first time a father and son played together in an NBA game.

Bronny has seen limited time in his first few games in the NBA. He has recorded four points, two assists and one rebound in four games.

