Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers

Ticket demand, prices skyrocket in anticipation of Bronny James' G League debut: report

Bronny James was recently assigned to the South Bay Lakers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Kenny 'The Jet' Smith rips critics of Bronny James Video

Kenny 'The Jet' Smith rips critics of Bronny James

Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith ripped the Bronny James naysayers, saying they 'don't know basketball.'

Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, is expected to be in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform when the Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena Friday night.

But Bronny will likely wear a different uniform Saturday. 

The 20-year-old rookie has been assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate, South Bay, ESPN reported. He will make his G League debut Saturday when South Bay takes on Salt Lake City.

The Lakers share a complex with their G League affiliate, and the fan interest Bronny has drawn this season at the NBA level seems likely to carry over to South Bay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bronny James warms up before a Lakers game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The Los Angeles Times reported that tickets for Saturday's game between the G League affiliates of the Lakers and Utah Jazz sold out.

MLB GREAT KEN GRIFFEY JR OFFERS ADVICE TO LAKERS' BRONNY JAMES: 'RELAX AND ENJOY IT'

Fans who remain interested in attending Bronny's first G League game will now likely have to turn to the secondary ticket market. As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest price on ticket marketplace platform Gametime was listed at $180.

While the Lakers selected Bronny in the second round of the NBA Draft in June, it was widely expected the rookie guard would split his time with the Lakers and South Bay. 

Bronny James shoots

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Oct. 30, 2024. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Last month, first-year Lakers coach JJ Redick said the "plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one." However, Bronny is not expected to travel with South Bay and will likely only play G League games when the team is competing in El Segundo, California.

Bronny James and LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before playing against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Bronny made NBA history when he checked into the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener. It was the first time a father and son played together in an NBA game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bronny has seen limited time in his first few games in the NBA. He has recorded four points, two assists and one rebound in four games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.