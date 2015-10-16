Throwback Thursday: Watch Joe Duffy score body-shot KO in UFC debut

"Irish" Joe Duffy needed just 1:47 to stop Jake Lindsey and put the entire lightweight division on notice during his UFC debut at UFC 185 in March.

From the opening bell, Duffy pressed forward and showed off the crisp striking and footwork that helped him amass an undefeated record as a boxer, as well as a show of dynamite athleticism with a head kick that put Lindsey out on his feet.

Duffy entered the UFC touting a 12-1 professional record with wins over fellow Irishmen and established UFC fighters Norman Parke and Conor McGregor. He takes on Dustin Poirier on Oct. 24 in front of a home crowd at UFC Fight Night in Dublin.

The card airs exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, but you can follow all the main card action with our live blog.