Published
Last Update October 16, 2015

Throwback Thursday: Watch Joe Duffy score body-shot KO in UFC debut

By Jonathan Bradley | FoxSports
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 14: (L-R) Joseph Duffy walks back to this corner after defeating Jake Lindsey in their lightweight bout during the UFC 185 event at the American Airlines Center on March 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"Irish" Joe Duffy needed just 1:47 to stop Jake Lindsey and put the entire lightweight division on notice during his UFC debut at UFC 185 in March.

From the opening bell, Duffy pressed forward and showed off the crisp striking and footwork that helped him amass an undefeated record as a boxer, as well as a show of dynamite athleticism with a head kick that put Lindsey out on his feet.

Duffy entered the UFC touting a 12-1 professional record with wins over fellow Irishmen and established UFC fighters Norman Parke and Conor McGregor. He takes on Dustin Poirier on Oct. 24 in front of a home crowd at UFC Fight Night in Dublin.

The card airs exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, but you can follow all the main card action with our live blog.