Three reasons the Oakland Raiders' new home could be in... San Diego?

The Chargers' relocation plans felt pretty final last weekend when they turned their last home game into a Qualcomm Stadium send-off.

Their AFC West rivals might be interested in altering those plans. Raiders owner Mark Davis is willing to move his team anywhere -- including Los Angeles -- if it means playing in a new stadium.

Here are three reasons why he might want to build a new home in America's Finest City:

1. It maintains AFC West integrity: The NFL's committee on Los Angeles relocation is more than willing to stick multiple teams in L.A. -- but not at the expense of storied rivalries. The current Chargers-Raiders stadium plan would probably rip the AFC West apart and force one member to the NFC side. No rearrangement is needed with San Diego back in the fold.

2. Oakland fans will travel: "The Black Hole" always makes a strong showing in San Diego. Case in point: Raiders players reported their Week 17 road game down there felt like a home affair.

3. It's not O.Co Coliseum: It floods with regularity. Its post-game media room doubles as a weight room. And for the first quarter of the season, there's a baseball diamond on it. O.Co Stadium is pretty dilapidated; even Qualcomm would represent an upgrade.