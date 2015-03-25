Thornton scores 25 points to lead Tennessee State past Eastern Kentucky 85-81 in overtime

Kellen Thornton had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Tennessee State to an 85-81 overtime victory against Eastern Kentucky in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Patrick Miller had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Robert Covington contributed 13 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, Jay Harris scored 11 points and Jordan Cyphers 10 for the Tigers (17-13, 11-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who had lost two in a row by a total of three points — 101-100 to Morehead State, 69-67 to Loyola (MD).

Mike DiNunno scored 24 points, Glenn Cosey 16, Corey Walden 12 and Marcus Lewis 10 for the Colonels (23-8, 12-4), who had won seven of eight coming in.

Thornton was 6-of-6 shooting free throws and scored eight points in the overtime.

DiNunno made a 3-pointer to tie it at 71-all with 1:22 left in regulation.

Tennessee State shot 27 of 51, Eastern Kentucky 24 of 68.