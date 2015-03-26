Thomas wins 2nd Vezina Trophy as NHL's best goalie

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Tim Thomas has a second Vezina Trophy to go with his recent Stanley Cup title.

The Boston Bruins goalie earned top NHL honors on Wednesday after a stellar season that culminated in the championship.

Thomas set an NHL record for save percentage when he finished at .938, surpassing Dominik Hasek's .937 set in the 1998-89 season. He also had a league-low 2.00 goals-against average and nine shutouts.

Those imposing figures lifted him over fellow Vezina finalists Roberto Luongo of the Western Conference champion Vancouver Canucks and Nashville's Pekka Rinne in voting by the league's 40 general managers.

Rinne had 25 wins in 42 starts, ranking second in save percentage.