Thomas scores 18 as Creighton beats Texas Southern, 93-70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Khyri Thomas scored 18 and Isaiah Ziernden finished with 15 points and four assists to help Creighton beat Texas Southern 93-70 Saturday night in the Men Who Speak Up Main Event.

Cole Huff had 12 points, Martin Krampelj added 11 and Maurice Watson Jr. had 10 points with seven assists for Creighton (1-0), which tied a school record by winning its 21st-consecutive home opener.

Huff hit a 3 and then Thomas hit two more to start an 18-6 run which put Creighton up by 18 with 2:47 left in the first half. Texas Southern trailed by double digits the rest of the way and the Bluejays led by as many as 34 in the second half.

Creighton made 38 of 72 (53 percent) field goals, including 10 3-pointers.

Chris Thomas led Texas Southern (0-2) with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Riley Malcolm added 18 points and nine rebounds.