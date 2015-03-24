Thomas back-to-back buckets, late FTs help Hawaii top Pittsburgh 74-70

Michael Thomas scored 12 points and hit back-to-back baskets — the second one a dunk — late in the game that pushed Hawaii into a slender final lead to beat Pittsburgh 74-70 Friday night.

Isaac Fleming led the Rainbow Warriors (4-1) with 15 points, Nequs Webster-Chan and Garrett Nevels added 11 each and Aaron Valdes scored 10.

Chris Jones scored 19 to led Pitt (2-1). Jones hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to bring the Panthers within 73-70.

Hawaii sank seven of nine free throws in the final 51 seconds, nursing a slight lead. Webster-Chan hit a 3-pointer as Hawaii, working for the final shot, grabbed a 40-36 halftime lead.

Pitt roared back to briefly lead 58-55 when James Robinson scored four straight points, and the game was tied eight times down the stretch until Thomas hit his back-to-back buckets.

Michael Young scored 13 for Pitt and Robinson 12.