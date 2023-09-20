This day in sports history: Yankees say farewell; the ‘Dream Team’ goes for gold

There are few sports teams that have left as significant a mark in history as the 1992 United States men's national basketball team , and on Sept. 21, 1991, the "Dream Team" was first assembled.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) had previously prevented NBA players from competing in the Olympics, but in April 1989, the sports governing body agreed to allow professional players to participate in the next Olympics for the first time.

After winning bronze at the 1988 Olympics, the U.S. men’s basketball team took full advantage of the new eligibility rule.

On Sept. 21, 1991, it announced its new team: Michael Jordan, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, Christian Laettner, Clyde Drexler and Chris Mullin.

The collection of star-studded players performed as expected. They were unbeaten, winning all eight games by an average of 44 points before reclaiming the gold medal.

"We were able to do what everyone expected us to do," Jordan said at the time. "Now, we can be proud of our basketball program again."

THE GOLDEN BOOT

New York Jets rookie Steve O'Neal wasted no time making a name for himself, kicking the longest punt in NFL history Sept. 21, 1969.

In just his second pro NFL, O’Neal punted the ball 98 yards. It bounced off the Denver Broncos' 33 before eventually rolling toward the goal line. While the record still stands, the length of the kick was partly due to a mistake.

O’Neal told the New York Jets website in 2020 Joe Namath had already been sacked three times on that drive, and the fourth down was somewhere inside the 1-yard line.

"Matt Snell was my personal protector at that point in time, and, in the huddle, I told Matt, 'Whatever you do, don't back up.' Well, he backed up. But I think it probably helped me get into that punt because, when you shorten your last stride, you can gather and really pop it. And I'm thinking that's what happened."

O’Neal was drafted in the 13th round of the 1969 draft, just a little over two weeks after New York won its first and only Super Bowl.

FAREWELL

On Sept. 21, 2008, after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 7-3, the New York Yankees tipped their caps one last time to fans and said farewell to the original stadium.

The original Yankee Stadium was built in 1923 on land purchased for $675,000. It took 284 days to build and was the first three-deck ballpark in America.

"The way I feel emotionally right now, and just physically so drained, it feels like a huge postseason win for us," pitcher Andy Pettitte said at the time, via The New York Times. "I kind of feel embarrassed saying that because, unless a miracle happens, we’re not going to the postseason. But it was special."

The game marked the end of an era for one of baseball’s most storied franchises, but the following season, the Yankees, who missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, won the World Series in their new home.

NICE SHOT

English golfer Oliver Fisher became the first pro in the history of the European Tour to shoot a 59 when, on Sept. 21, 2018, he tapped in his ball on the 18th hole at the Portugal Masters.

"It's a great feeling," Fisher said after accomplishing the impressive feat. "It feels great to make history here in Portugal. It's a great tournament, and it's great for the tour and obviously myself to shoot 59."

The impressive performance, which included ten birdies and an eagle, was the first 59 round shot in the tour’s 46-year history. According to the DP World Tour, only 19 golfers have ever shot a 60.

UNFRIENDLY CONFINES

The Chicago Cubs’ 1966 season was one to forget. Leo Durocher was in his first season as a manager, and it was the second time in five seasons the team had only won 59 games in a season.

The fans let them know.

On Sept. 21, 1966, only 530 customers paid to see the Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. It was the last Cubs game to have an attendance lower than 1,000, according to Bleed Cubbie Blue. And it was the lowest announced total at the time since 1943.

Chicago won the game 9-3. Outside of a strike or a pandemic in the modern era, the Cubs haven’t won fewer than 59 games since.

