There and back again: Kennedy ends season vs. former D'backs club

Right-hander Ian Kennedy will finish his 2013 season against the team with which he started it, when the San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks in game three of a four-game series at Petco Park.

The 28-year-old won a combined 36 games for the Diamondbacks in 2011 and 2012, but was just 3-8 through his initial 21 starts this season before he was dealt to the Padres for a pair of players on July 31.

He won three of his first four decisions across six starts with his new team through Sept. 2, but has since been winless in three outings - losing one decision while surrendering 17 hits and 11 runs in 14 2/3 innings of work.

Kennedy has faced the Diamondbacks one time since the transaction and was tagged for six runs in 4 1/3 innings while getting a no-decision in a game Arizona won, 10-9.

In 11 career starts at Petco Park, he's 6-2 with a 2.39 earned run average in 62 innings.

He's faced by former teammate Randall Delgado, who can add to an already career-best win total.

The 23-year-old won once in his initial taste of the big leagues with Atlanta in 2011, then had four wins in 18 appearances with the Braves in 2012.

He picked up win No. 5 with the Diamondbacks two starts ago on Sept. 15 after allowing two runs in six innings of an 8-2 defeat of Colorado.

That triumph ended a seven-start stretch in which he'd gone 0-3 and saw his ERA creep up from 3.17 to 3.98.

On Tuesday, Didi Gregorius plated the go-ahead run with a triple in the top of the 12th inning, and the Diamondbacks held on for a 2-1 win over the Padres.

Luke Gregerson (6-8) gave up back-to-back extra base hits in the 12th, with Chris Owings reaching with a one-out double before scoring easily on Gregorius's sharp line drive down the right field line.

Paul Goldschmidt homered earlier for Arizona and Josh Collmenter (5-4) picked up the win with a scoreless 11th. Brad Ziegler closed the door in the bottom of the 12th with a 1-2-3 inning to notch his 12th save.

San Diego scored its only run on a wild pitch in the eighth, spoiling a strong outing from Tyson Ross, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball and allowed only three hits.

The Padres won nine of the first 15 games with Arizona this season, a year after winning the 2012 season series, 11-7.