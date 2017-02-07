The Yankees reportedly add a 40-homer slugger to their lineup at a bargain price

The New York Yankees are close to adding some much-needed pop to the lineup. According to multiple reports, the Bronx Bombers have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with free-agent slugger Chris Carter, who tied for the National League lead with 41 homers last season.

Carter would provide a veteran option at first base, where the Yankees plan to have Greg Bird and Tyler Austin compete for playing time this spring following the retirement of longtime first baseman Mark Teixeira. Carter also could see some time at DH, though Matt Holliday is expected to get most of the at-bats time there after signing one-year, $13 million dollar deal this offseason.

In 160 games last season with the Brewers last season, Carter hit .222/.321/.499 with 41 homers, 27 doubles and 94 RBI -- his third consecutive season with at least 24 homers. Despite his career year, he was released by Milwaukee in early December and failed to generate much interest on a free-agent market that was saturated with power hitters.