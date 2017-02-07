Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

The Yankees reportedly add a 40-homer slugger to their lineup at a bargain price

By | FoxSports
Sep 23, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Chris Carter (33) hits a home run during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 23, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Chris Carter (33) hits a home run during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are close to adding some much-needed pop to the lineup. According to multiple reports, the Bronx Bombers have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with free-agent slugger Chris Carter, who tied for the National League lead with 41 homers last season.

Carter would provide a veteran option at first base, where the Yankees plan to have Greg Bird and Tyler Austin compete for playing time this spring following the retirement of longtime first baseman Mark Teixeira. Carter also could see some time at DH, though Matt Holliday is expected to get most of the at-bats time there after signing one-year, $13 million dollar deal this offseason.

(function(d, s, id) { if (d.getElementById(id)) return; var js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = '//cdn4.wibbitz.com/static.js'; d.getElementsByTagName('body')[0].appendChild(js);}(document, 'script', 'wibbitz-static-embed'));

In 160 games last season with the Brewers last season, Carter hit .222/.321/.499 with 41 homers, 27 doubles and 94 RBI -- his third consecutive season with at least 24 homers. Despite his career year, he was released by Milwaukee in early December and failed to generate much interest on a free-agent market that was saturated with power hitters.