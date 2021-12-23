Expand / Collapse search
The NBA has agreed to lessen quarantine period to six days

The previous quarantine was 10 days

By Gary Sheffield , Jr | OutKick
The NBA and NBAPA have agreed to lessen the quarantine period for COVID-positive players from 10 days to six, ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski reports.

All it took for some common sense was the NBA to lose money. Who knew that’d be the case?!

Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Nwora during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Now that we heard commissioner Adam Silver speak on "learning to play assuming the existence of COVID," his comments seem to have foreshadowed this change. Forcing players to sit nearly two weeks of game action while vaccinated just didn’t make any sense. It was completely unrewarding and absent of logic.

Of course, forcing players to vaccinate to improve their own individual case made no sense, however this is at least a step in the right direction.

 NBA Commissioner Adam Silver waits to speak at the Los Angeles Lakers championship ring ceremony before the season opening game against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on December 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

America failed with COVID in that we’re allowing everyone to recognize when it impacts them that lockdowns and "keep away" periods don’t work. We’re a nation that requires business to stay open so people can make a living. Happy to see the NBA slow walking towards the right answer to our COVID dilemma — Let them play, please. If Jordan could play with the flu while no one batted an eye, modern day NBA players can participate with COVID.