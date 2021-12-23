The NBA has agreed to lessen quarantine period to six days

The NBA and NBAPA have agreed to lessen the quarantine period for COVID-positive players from 10 days to six, ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski reports.

All it took for some common sense was the NBA to lose money. Who knew that’d be the case?!

Now that we heard commissioner Adam Silver speak on "learning to play assuming the existence of COVID," his comments seem to have foreshadowed this change. Forcing players to sit nearly two weeks of game action while vaccinated just didn’t make any sense. It was completely unrewarding and absent of logic.

Of course, forcing players to vaccinate to improve their own individual case made no sense, however this is at least a step in the right direction.

America failed with COVID in that we’re allowing everyone to recognize when it impacts them that lockdowns and "keep away" periods don’t work. We’re a nation that requires business to stay open so people can make a living. Happy to see the NBA slow walking towards the right answer to our COVID dilemma — Let them play, please. If Jordan could play with the flu while no one batted an eye, modern day NBA players can participate with COVID.