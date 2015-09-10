The Latest on NFL opener: Rain dampens pregame festivities

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Latest on the NFL's season opener, Steelers-Patriots (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Heavy rain has put a dent in any festivities in the parking lots of Gillette Stadium hours before kickoff of the NFL season when the Patriots host the Steelers.

The wet weather prompted fans to raise hundreds of tents for tailgating, but they did so relatively quietly. The usual blaring music was missing. No one was chanting Tom Brady's name or carrying a fake Lombardi Trophy - or even railing against the NFL for the deflated footballs case.

Instead most of the fans were just trying to stay dry before heading into the stadium.

