The latest news from the USOC - October 30
Ted Ligety (Park City, Utah) sliced through a blizzard on Ret
INSEPARABLE
Chris Mazdzer (Saranac Lake, N.Y.) and Tucker West (Ridgefield, Conn.) went thro
BOBSLED
Jamie Greubel (Newtown, Pa.) teamed with Aja Evans (Chicago, Ill.) to lead the w
CYCLING
Katie Compton (Colorado Springs, Colo.) earned her first UCI Cyclo-cross World C
EQUESTRIAN
Reed Kessler (Lexington, Ky.) and her mare Cylana captured the top prize in the
FENCING
Anton Piskovatskov (Houston, Texas), Ariel Simmons (Bellaire, Texas), Porter Hes
FIGURE SKATING
Keegan Messing (Girdwood, Alaska) posted 224.44 points to earn gold on Oct. 27 a
JUDO
George Truong (Colorado Springs, Colo.; -66 kg.) won all seven matches en route
MODERN PENTATHLON
Dennis Bowsher (Colorado Springs, Colo.) notched his fifth national championship
SAILING
Charles Rosenfield (Woodstock, Conn.) topped Joseph Hill (Seabrook, Texas) to wi
SHOOTING
Jason Parker (Omaha, Neb.) was on target when he captured the Shooting Sport Fed
SKIING
Lindsey Vonn (Vail, Colo.) and the U.S. women's ski team had a tough day on Oct.
SPEEDSKATING
In the final race of the weekend, Team USA collected a bronze medal in the men's
SQUASH
Canada proved to be too strong, winning 13 of the 18 lightning-round matches, fi
TENNIS
Austin, Texas, defeated El Paso, Texas, 60-13, to win the 2012 USTA Junior Team
Serena Williams (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) beat Russian Maria Sharapova, 6-4, 6-
VOLLEYBALL
Team USA swept the gold medals on Oct. 28 at the NORCECA Beach Circuit event in
Jennifer Kessy (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) and April Ross (Costa Mesa, Calif.)
WATER POLO
The United Water Polo Club notched its second consecutive Rock-tober PCA 12 and
UPCOMING CALENDAR
10/30-11/04 - Equestrian; Lexington, Ky.; National Horse Show
10/31-11/04 - Equestrian; Burbank, Calif.; National Preview
10/31-11/03 - Badminton; Miami Lakes, Fla.; 2012 Bill Graham Miami International
11/01 - Bobsled & Skeleton; Park City, Utah; Skeleton Selection Race
11/02-11/04 - Karate; Orlando, Fla; International Martial Arts Festival
11/03 - Fencing; Luxembourg; Junior Foil Luxembourg LUX World Cup
11/03 - Judo; Irving, Texas; Dallas Invitational Judo Championship
11/03-11/04 - Table Tennis; Beaverton, Ore.; 2012 Pacific Rim Open
11/04 - Fencing; Kiev, Ukraine; Junior Saber Kiev UKR World Cup