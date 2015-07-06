The Latest: At 36, Karlovic becomes oldest man in Wimbledon 4th round since 1976

The latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

5:25 p.m.

Ivo Karlovic rode his hard serve into the second week of Wimbledon, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga despite not earning a single break against the Frenchman.

The 23rd-seeded Karlovic won 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (9) to reach the fourth round for the third time.

The 36-year-old Karlovic is the oldest man to make it that far at Wimbledon since fellow Croatian Niki Pilic in 1976. He's the oldest player to reach the round of 16 at a major since Jimmy Connors did so at the 1991 U.S. Open at the age of 39.

___

3:45 p.m.

After a small hiccup, Roger Federer quickly found his stride again to advance at Wimbledon.

Federer dropped a set for the first time this week but never looked in real trouble against Sam Groth, beating the hard-serving Australian 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the third round Saturday.

Federer never faced a break point on Centre Court and only failed to break Groth's serve in the third set, where he double-faulted to give the Australian a 4-3 lead in the tiebreaker.

Federer is bidding for a record eighth Wimbledon title. He has not lost to an Australian at a major since his first Grand Slam tournament, when he was beaten by Pat Rafter at the 1999 French Open.

___

3:05 p.m.

Well, that wrapped up quickly.

John Isner double-faulted on two of the last three points Saturday and lost to reigning U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-7 (4), 12-10 in a third-round Wimbledon match that resumed after being suspended a night earlier because of darkness at 10-all in the fifth set.

They only played for two games and 15 minutes on Saturday.

___

2:45 p.m.

John Isner and U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic are back at it on Court 1.

They resumed their third-round match Saturday, a little less than 17 1/2 hours after it was suspended because of darkness a night earlier at 10-all in the fifth set.

Isner, an American seeded 17th, won the longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon in 2010, 70-68 in the fifth set.

___

2:40 p.m.

Caroline Wozniacki cruised into the fourth round of Wimbledon by beating Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 Saturday.

The Danish former No. 1 is into the second week for the fifth time at the All England Club, but has lost all four of her previous fourth-round matches. This time she'll face 20th-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain, who needed to win a marathon tiebreaker before beating former semifinalist Angelique Kerber 7-6 (12), 1-6, 6-2.

Muguruza also beat the German in three sets in the third round of the French Open.

___

2:05 p.m.

Viktor Troicki did what Rafael Nadal couldn't, beating Dustin Brown at Wimbledon on Saturday to advance to the fourth round.

Troicki neutralized the 102nd-ranked Brown's serve-and-volley game and played better on the key points, winning 6-4, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.

The 30-year-old Brown stunned Nadal on Centre Court on Thursday but couldn't replicate that performance on the smaller Court 3. He was broken in the 10th game of the first set, gave back an early break in the second and lost his serve twice in the fourth.

___

1:55 p.m.

Sam Groth has hit the second-fastest serve ever recorded at Wimbledon, a 147 mph (236 kph) winner against Roger Federer on Centre Court.

Groth hit the serve at 1-1, 30-all in the first set against the seven-time champion. Federer got his racket to the ball, but couldn't return it.

It narrowly missed the Wimbledon record of 148 mph (238 kph) set by Taylor Dent against Novak Djokovic in 2010.

A clip of the serve can be seen here: http://clips.wimbledon.com/g/v/jaewuOdZFsL

___

1:05 p.m.

Dustin Brown is struggling to replicate the kind of performance that saw him beat Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, losing the first two sets in his third-round match against Viktor Troicki.

Brown's serve-and-volley game isn't working so far against the 22nd-seeded Serb, who has been hitting perfect passing shots on several key points to go up 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Troicki broke in the 10th game of the first set then erased an early break in the second.

___

11:40 a.m.

Dustin Brown is back on court at Wimbledon, hoping to follow up his win over Rafael Nadal by beating 22nd-seeded Viktor Troicki of Serbia.

The 102nd-ranked German drew a loud ovation as he walked on to Court 3 for this third-round match, wearing bright red headphones.

Brown pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far when he beat Nadal on Centre Court in the second round on Thursday. It's the fourth year in a row that Nadal has lost to a player ranked 100th or lower at Wimbledon, but none of the three previous victors went on to win their next match.