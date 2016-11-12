The Indians' Trevor Bauer spent his Friday night as a math tutor on Twitter

So, how does perhaps the most interesting man in Major League Baseball spend his Friday evenings? Apparently, dishing out mathematical knowledge.

Trevor Bauer, best known as the Indians right-hander whose drone malfunction led to an ALCS finger hemorrhage on the mound, came to the rescue of a Twitter follower in distress.

We're not going to pretend to understand exactly what these two were discussing, but here's a sample of the dialogue:

The good news: The equation had a happy ending:

Got all that? Didn't think so.