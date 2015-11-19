The Audible: USC 'cronyism' is keeping AD Pat Haden in power

Athletic director Pat Haden is responsible for the circus USC football has become over the last few years, and many believe he should be removed.

FS1's Petros Papadakis, a former USC player, explains why that will be difficult -- even if everyone wants him out -- because of the power Haden still holds with USC's highest power brokers.

