Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat wins rain-shortened Malaysian Open by a stroke

?Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat shot a 2-under 70 on Sunday to beat Eduardo Molinari by a stroke and win a Malaysian Open shortened to 54 holes after constant rain interruptions.

Kiradech had five birdies and four bogeys at the Kuala Lumpur Golf Club for a three-round total of 203. Molinari had a 67, one stroke ahead of Denmark's Anders Hansen, who shot 66 for a 205 total.

Charl Schwartzel (71) and Victor Dubuisson (70) shared fourth place, three strokes off the lead.

After thunderstorms shortened play on each of the first three days, organizers announced Saturday the tournament would be decided over three rounds. Play was suspended again Sunday for more than two hours because of rain.