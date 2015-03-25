Texas Tech fires 6 assistants; Walker retained, though no permanent head coach named

Texas Tech has fired six assistant men's basketball coaches but retained interim head coach Chris Walker.

Dismissed were assistants Jeremy Cox and Bubba Jennings, Craig Wells and Jim Shaw in operations, and Josh Mills and Derrick Jasper in video production.

Athletic department spokesman Blayne Beal on Saturday confirmed the firings, which happened earlier in the day.

Beal says there is no timetable for athletic director Kirby Hocutt to pick a permanent head coach.

Neither Walker nor Hocutt returned calls seeking comment.

Hocutt has said Walker will be included in the search.

Walker was an assistant during Billy Gillispie's lone season at Texas Tech last year. This year, he led the Red Raiders to an 11-20 overall record and 3-15 in Big 12 play.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported the firings.