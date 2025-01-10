Texas' Quinn Ewers implies he expects to play in the NFL next season

The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class may include one more big name.

Quinn Ewers considered leaving Texas after the 2023 season but said he wanted to gain more experience.

When ESPN's Pete Thamel asked Ewers in an interview broadcast before the Cotton Bowl whether he expected to "play college football next year," Ewers replied, "No, I don't."

That's not to say Ewers has officially declared for the draft. In fact, a recent report said Ewers has a $6 million NIL offer from another school to play there in 2025.

Ewers and his Texas Longhorns face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic, whose winner will face Notre Dame in the national championship Jan. 20.

It's safe to say Ewers hasn't had the season he expected. Despite playing in one more game this season, he's thrown for nearly 300 fewer passing yards and has thrown five more interceptions. He's thrown 29 touchdowns compared to 22 last season.

Ewers missed some time due to injury, and Arch Manning slid in quite nicely. Manning has seen some more action even with Ewers active, but mostly as a runner.

The Cotton Bowl Classic marks Ewers' 37th collegiate game. But with Manning's commitment to Texas and emergence this year, some believe head coach Steve Sarkisian has left a long leash on his junior quarterback.

Nonetheless, Ewers is the player leading the way for what could be the school's first title since 2006.

Ewers and the Longhorns lost last year in a College Football Playoff semifinal to Washington, which lost to Michigan in the national championship.

