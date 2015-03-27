Texas, Notre Dame agree to four-game series starting in 2015 at South Bend

Texas and Notre Dame have agreed to a four-game series starting in 2015 that brings together two of the most successful and storied programs in college football.

The Longhorns are scheduled to play in South Bend on Sept. 5, 2015. The Fighting Irish are slated to play in Austin on Sept. 3, 2016, and again on Aug. 31, 2019.

The Longhorns return to South Bend on Sept. 12, 2020.

Texas is No. 2 in NCAA history with 845 wins. Notre Dame is third with 837.

They have played 10 times, with the Fighting Irish winning eight. The last time the Longhorns beat Notre Dame was in the 1970 Cotton Bowl. The victory capped off Texas' national championship season. The Irish and Longhorns last played in 1996 at Austin.