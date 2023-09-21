Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas high school football game sees incredible catch: 'One in a million PAT kick'

The clip immediately went viral

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Texas HS football game sees 'one in a million PAT' Video

Texas HS football game sees 'one in a million PAT'

The ball from a made PAT landed in the passenger seat of a passing car.

One of the best catches of all time was made during a Texas high school football game, and it had nothing to do with any of the players on the field or those watching in the stands.

Last Friday, Gordon High School and Live Oak Classical School were playing in Waco. Live Oak Classic athletic director Brice Helton caught a point-after touchdown attempt at the perfect time.

Gordon’s kicker lined up for the PAT, and it sailed through the uprights. However, because there were no nets, the ball was able to travel through and over the fence. Somehow, a passerby was able to make the grab.

The ball landed in the passenger seat of a car driving by. The crowd went wild.

Kicker kicks the ball

A Texas high school football game saw a crazy catch. (Live Oak Classical/SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)

Passenger catches the ball

The person in the passenger seat, left, catches the ball. (Live Oak Classical/SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)

"One in a million PAT kick. Car just happened to be driving by with their window down," Helton wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Dude Perfect – the crew that set the standard for trick shots in the social media era – declared it 10 out of 10.

"Immaculate accidental timing & precision," the group wrote on X.

A recent Baylor University graduate caught the ball, according to KWTX-TV in Waco.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.