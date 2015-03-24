Texas guard Taylor out for No. 7 Longhorns with broken wrist

Texas point guard Isaiah Taylor has a broken left wrist and will miss an extended period of time for the No. 7 Longhorns.

Texas coach Rick Barnes announced the injury Monday. Barnes said he does not know when Taylor will return, but the injury is not season-ending. He said Taylor does not need surgery.

The Longhorns (4-0) play St. Francis (2-2) on Tuesday night.

Taylor was hurt in Texas' win over Iowa last week in New York's Madison Square Garden. He drove for a basket and jumped but was fouled and fell to the ground.

Taylor was averaging 15 points in three games this season. Texas will likely start junior Javan Felix, who started at point guard in the 2012-2013 season, before Taylor arrived. Felix is averaging 9.0 points.