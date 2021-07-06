Texas QB Casey Thompson using NIL money for good cause

We’re all still adjusting to the new world of college athletes being able to make money off their name, image and likeness. The recent development is something we’ve never seen before, and the adjustment period will take some time.

Some fans are still bothered that college sports are no longer amateur, but some of these paid athletes are now using their new wealth as a way to give back. That’s why Casey Thompson’s story is so heartwarming.

The projected starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns has recently signed up for Cameo, which allows people to get personalized video messages from a celebrity or athlete for a fee. Those fees can range, but Thompson is currently charging $50 per video.

But he isn’t looking to pocket any of that money for himself. Instead, he’s planning to donate all proceeds to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign that was designed to fight and end childhood hunger. I don’t know about you, but I think that’s pretty cool.

"Most importantly, all the proceeds will got to NoKidHungry.org," Thompson said in a video on his Cameo profile page, via The Spun. "That’s an organization that helps bridge the gap between the one in every six Americans that go hungry every year. As many as 13 million children in America could go hungry this year, and I’m happy to donate all the proceeds to the organization."

Look, I’m not a Texas fan, but I am certainly going to find someone for Thompson to give a shoutout to. This is awesome, and I hope more athletes start to do it or something similar. In fact, there are others such as Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons who have also used their NIL for a worthy cause, and these are the types of stories that deserve to go viral.

Good for Thompson. I’ll even throw him a rare "Hook ‘Em" for the incredible idea.