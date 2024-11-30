Texas A&M superfan proposes to girlfriend during ESPN's 'College GameDay' ahead of rivalry game vs. Texas

The Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies don’t play in their big rivalry game until 7:30 p.m. ET, but two Aggies superfans have already won.

During ESPN's "College GameDay," taking place in College Station, Texas, sports reporter Jess Sims brought up Aggie superfans Kyle and Erika to the stage to talk about the big game and their love for Texas A&M.

Sims asked Erika why Texas A&M is so special to her and her family.

"My mom worked here forever. Oh god this is crazy, um, I got two degrees from here, I work here, my daughter is going to be class of 2042, and it’s just the best place to be," Erika said.

Sims then turned to Kyle to talk about the game.

"Now Kyle, big, big deal, game tonight. Huge rivalry, how do you feel about y’all playing Texas tonight?"

Kyle then used Sims’ question as a transition into his own.

"You know that’s a fantastic question, but I have a better question," Kyle said.

"Erika, will you marry me?" Kyle asked, pulling a ring out of his pocket and getting down on one knee.

Erika, astonished, said yes as the newly engaged couple embraced as the Texas A&M crowd roared in support of the proposal as confetti popped off.

Nick Saban also gave the couple some advice about being married.

"Well, we’re going on 53 years, so we have coffee cups, Ms. Terry bought us coffee cups. My coffee cup says Mr. Right, which I said, ‘That sounds good.’ But then her coffee cup says Mrs. Never Wrong."

While the day is already unforgettable for Kyle and Erika, they hope their Aggies can put the cherry on top by taking down their bitter rival and securing a spot in the SEC Championship game with a win.

