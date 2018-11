The Houston Texans added depth along the offensive line ahead of the start of the training camp with the signing of tackle Aaron Adams, the team announced Friday.



The 6-foot-5, 303-pound Adams spent all of 2014 on injured reserve with the Green Bay Packers after tearing his ACL during the preseason.



Adams spent all of 2013 on Green Bay's practice squad after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky.



