Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins ends 1-day holdout

HOUSTON (AP) It was something Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith hoped wouldn't drag out and in the end it lasted just one day.

After missing the opening day of training camp, Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ended his holdout on Sunday.

Hopkins is expected to be at practice on Monday where Texans coach Bill O'Brien will address the situation along with Hopkins speaking to reporters.

Hopkins, who is scheduled to make $1 million in base salary this season, and the team were still in constant communication. Smith said the dialogue was positive throughout the short holdout.

During the holdout, Hopkins was being fined $40,000 per day he missed, but now because of his return will be able to cash in on a $445,004 roster bonus on Wednesday.

