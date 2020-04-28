Texans QB Deshaun Watson tells teammate 'keep yo a-- in the house'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has altered the lives of many people all across the United States, and it’s no different for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu, who wants to return to normal life as soon as possible.

Texas plans to lift its stay-at-home orders on Friday, and Omeihu took his thoughts to Twitter by saying, “God has answered my prayers.”

However, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson -- the face of the franchise -- responded to Omenihu's tweet with thoughts of his own.

“Man, keep yo a-- in the house! Lol,” Watson replied to Omeihu with a “shaking my head” emoji, too.

Even though the coronavirus is still widespread across the globe, some states are trying to return to normal by gradually opening up businesses. Texas plans on reopening malls, restaurants and movie theaters on Friday. However, they are expected to limit the number of people present at each place to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Since being drafted with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson has taken on a leadership role within the organization both on-and-off the field. In this specific situation, he addressed a teammate, and made some humor out of it, all while sending a message to do the right thing during a difficult time.