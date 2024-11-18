Large metal piece falls on AT&T Stadium field before Cowboys-Texans game

A metal sheet from the roof at AT&T Stadium fell down onto the field before the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Houston Texans for "Monday Night Football."

Thankfully, no injuries came from the large metal piece falling from the roof shortly after it opened.

FOX 4 Dallas' Sam Gannon took a video of the sheet, which was placed up against an on-field suite, and it looked bent and dirty on the turf.

The piece did, however, fall near some production personnel as they were setting up for the game.

FOX 4 Dallas' Jeff Kolb also shot video showing another loose piece of metal appearing to be on a large beam on top of the stadium.

This situation unfolded as the Cowboys opened the roof for the first time in a home game since October 2022. But that quickly changed, as the roof was closed after the metal sheet fell.

"We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening. There were no injuries," a Cowboys spokesperson told the station. "It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible."

The Cowboys, who are hosting their in-state rival Texans, are in desperate need of a win after losing four straight games to make them 3-6 on the season.

Dak Prescott, the team’s franchise quarterback who signed an extension to make him the highest-paid signal-caller in the NFL this offseason, won’t be available for the rest of the year after needing surgery to repair a hamstring injury.

That leaves Cooper Rush to start in his place for the second straight week, and the veteran backup is coming off a brutal performance against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Rush was 13-of-23 for 45 yards in a game in which the offense only put up six total points.

Meanwhile, the Texans are in a bit of a skid themselves, losing back-to-back games, though they still own the division lead in the AFC South.

C.J. Stroud does get his top receiver, Nico Collins, back on the field on Monday night, and Houston is hoping his return will spark a stalling offense of late.

