Houston Texans
Texans' Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson returning to team next season: 'More than likely would not be the case'

Watson, who has a no-trade clause, has a fully-guaranteed contract of $35 million for next year

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio talked about quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status and if he will return to the team next year after sitting out this season due to off-field legal issues.

Director of player personnel Nick Caserio of the New England Patriots walks onto the field prior to a preseason game on Aug. 25, 2017 against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. New England won 30-28. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Caserio, who made an appearance on Sports Radio 610, was asked about the team hiring head coach Brian Flores and if that would give Watson a reason to stay with the team. According to the Houston Chronicle, Caserio said "that more than likely would not be the case."

"I think we have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like," Caserio said.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) wipes his hands after stretching during NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The Texans could have moved on from Watson before the 2021 trade deadline back in November, but they decided to keep him. With the new league year set to begin on March 16, the Texans can unofficially make a deal at any time beforehand, but there’s a good chance the team will wait until they get an enticing offer for the young franchise quarterback.

Watson, who has a no-trade clause, has a fully-guaranteed contract of $35 million for next year. The Texans paid Watson $10 million to not play in 2021, but paying him $35 million to not play in 2022 may be unrealistic.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on prior to their game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Nov. 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Caserio will need to make a move at some point, but it can only happen if Watson approves it.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova