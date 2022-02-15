Expand / Collapse search
Texans' Lovie Smith wants Deshaun Watson saga resolved 'as soon as possible'

New Texans head coach Lovie Smith spoke out on the Deshaun Watson saga in Houston

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
New Texans head coach Lovie Smith spoke out on the Deshaun Watson saga in Houston.

Watson didn’t play at all during the 2021 NFL season, and Texans general manager Nick Caserio said last month that Watson is "more than likely" going to be on another team prior to the start of next year.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Texans watches during the Indianapolis Colts game at NRG Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Houston. 

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Texans watches during the Indianapolis Colts game at NRG Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Houston.  (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Smith recently spoke to SI.com and said that he would like the situation to be resolved soon.

"As soon as possible. I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible," Smith said. "There are things that need to be taken care of before the football part comes into play. We’re patient, we’ve waited an entire year and I just feel like this offseason, it’ll come to an end and we’ll get it solved and it’ll be good for both parties, whatever that might be.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"There’s no other answer to give right now except for that one, and we’re going to try to get it resolved as soon as we possibly can. But we don’t play tomorrow. We have a little bit of time, and we’ll get it done."

Smith, 63, replaced David Culley, who was fired after one season as the team’s coach. The Texans finished third in the AFC South with a 4-13 record.

Smith was the second minority head coach hired this offseason. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, was hired by the Miami Dolphins.

Lovie Smith reacts during the New England Patriots game at NRG Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

Lovie Smith reacts during the New England Patriots game at NRG Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Smith joined the Texans coaching staff last offseason after he served as the coach at Illinois from 2016-2020.

Smith, who was the 2005 AP Coach of the Year, was with the Chicago Bears for nine years (2004-2012) and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons (2014-2015).

Houston will have the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova