Texans' J.J. Watt focused on Super Bowl goals as trade rumors swirl

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt was among the names mentioned in recent trade rumors as the NFL trade deadline nears and the team is not performing nearly as well as they would have hoped this season.

The Athletic compiled a list of potential NFL stars who could be traded within the next handful of days. Watt was on the list, along with Julio Jones and A.J. Green. Specifically, The Athletic broached the idea of Watt getting traded to the New Orleans Saints.

While the list stirred the rumors, Watt told reporters on Wednesday he was focused on the task at hand.

“My goal since I got here was to bring a championship to the city of Houston. That remains my goal until the day I’m not a Houston Texan anymore,” he told reporters. “That will always be my goal. That’s what I’m working towards. That’s what I’m working towards today and that’s what I’ll work towards tomorrow.”

The 31-year-old defensive end has three sacks this season and 19 tackles. He could manage to pick up his 100th career sack against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He said, however, he should have hit the milestone sooner.

“A lot of people have been talking about the 100 lately. I appreciate the questions, but I think for me it’s not nearly as big of a deal as somebody may think because I think it should’ve happened three or four years ago,” he said. “Obviously with everything that happened and all the injuries and stuff, it didn’t. For me to have a 100 in year 10, doesn’t really register for me because I feel like I should’ve been there a lot earlier. It’ll be cool whenever it comes, but I’m just focusing on winning. I just want to get a win.”